SYP Rural Policing posted an image of a dead roe deer that appeared to have been “intentionally run over” on farmland. It was found after reports of a gang of more than 10 quads tearing through crop fields between Firbeck and Laughton, Rotherham, on Sunday April 16.

The incident followed the deaths of several badgers and hares in the area in recent months, the force says. The animals also appeared to have been run over, or killed by dogs, with quad bikes ‘used to facilitate’.

A spokesperson for SYP Rural Policing said: “Quad-enabled criminality is having a devastating affect on our countryside and all those who live in it. Who are they? Where are they filling the quads up? Where are they keeping them? Is it your neighbour?”

He added: “Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster in particular have seen an increase in gangs using farm quads at all hours over the past few months. They are being used for a range of criminal activity. Theft, poaching and anti social behaviour. There are very limited places they can be legitimately ridden. The area has very limited “Green lanes” and there are no common land areas they can be taken. Use of them on land needs owners’ permission.

“They are filling up at conventional petrol stations and we ask petrol station operatives to think before serving fuel if they are illegal. They need to have number plates on the front and rear. Facebook Market place has many for sale, and we urge buyers make checks with VIN numbers (locations available on internet) prior to parting with any money to ensure they are not stolen. Farmers and the rural community are reporting an increase in damage caused by illegal quad activities, hedgerows, fences pulled down and abuse being hurled at those speaking out against them. As a community our ask is you remain vigilant to quads being used in this manner.”

Call 101 quoting incident 460 -170423.