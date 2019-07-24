'Put the knives down' pleas issued after murder of young Sheffield dad
Appeals have been made for people to stop carrying knives after another fatal stabbing in Sheffield.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was knifed in his chest on Sunday night.
The dad-of-one was found injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, and was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Read More
The exact location of where and why Lewis was stabbed have not yet been revealed but detectives are treating his murder as a targeted attack.
A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody last night.
The stabbing – the first fatal knife attack of the year in Sheffield after eight in the city last year – has prompted a number of appeals for people to stop walking the streets armed.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Posting on Facebook, Annmarie Headrige urged: “People, put your weapons down.”
Cazer Parker added: “R.I.P Lewis. More deaths by the knife. Something needs to be done now. Put the knives down.”
Chelsea Emson posted: “R.I.P Lewis. My Heart goes out to your family and friends at this very sad time. “What a crazy world we live in. People need to put the knives down and get a grip and stop ruining people lives, simple as that.”
Catherine Jones said: “So sad, another life wasted. Why do they have to carry knives and kill each other?”
Simon Payne added: “How many more people are going to die before this Government take knife crime seriously?”
Paula Caroline posted: “So tragic, when will this violence and knife culture end. Too many young lives lost and families left to suffer.”
Anyone with information on the murder should call the police incident room direct on 01709 443507 or via 101.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.