Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 13 how Louise Conyers, aged 29, and her partner Joshua Hoggett, aged 28, of High Street, Barnsley, were spotted by members of the public having a dispute on Dodworth Road, Pogmoor, Barnsley.

Becky Jane, prosecuting, said witnesses saw Conyers and Hoggett screaming at each other before Hoggett threw punches at Conyers and grabbed her and Conyers was seen waving her arms at Hoggett.

Police discovered Conyers had a kitchen knife and a Stanley knife and that Hoggett had suffered a puncture wound under an armpit and scratches during the dispute, according to Ms Jane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pregnant woman has been jailed after she stabbed her partner in South Yorkshire (Photo: Getty)

Ms Jane said: “It would appear the wound was most likely caused when she was pulling Mr Hoggett to the ground.”

Hoggett claimed to police Conyers had been taking drugs while she was pregnant with their unborn child and he said he had given her a “crack” because she did not seem to care.

Conyers, of no fixed abode, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray, possessing a kitchen knife in public and to possessing a Stanley knife in public after the incident on July 14.

The court heard Conyers subsequently breached a conditional discharge and a suspended prison sentence relating to previous offences.

Francis Edusei, defending, claimed there were calls to the police prior to this incident about Conyers being assaulted by Hoggett.

Mr Edusei added: “She would not be before Your Honour if this man had not been assaulting her. They had been living in a tent for six months and she was going to Human Kind for the purpose of accommodation.”

Judge David Dixon said Hoggett was involved in abusing and assaulting Conyers but after she had failed to walk away she had continued in a public display of violence and similar behaviour.

He told Conyers: “The wounds are not the greatest but if you stab someone under the armpit you could cause life-threatening harm.”

Judge Dixon sentenced Conyers, who is weeks away from giving birth, to 13 months of custody.