A 'predatory' Sheffield groomer bragged that he was 'too clever for police,' as he boasted of having child abuse images saved to his device.

Luke Whitfield was arrested by officers following information received by police, with his digital devices seized and analysed.

Luke Whitfield showed another man evidence of conversations with underage girls and several photographs of young children, with chats also showing how he had arranged to meet one underage child

Work by digital forensics revealed that his devices contained over 100 indecent images of children.

The 34-year-old had shown another man evidence of conversations with underage girls and several photographs of young children, with chats also showing how he had arranged to meet one underage child.

He laughed and asked "how old do you think they are?" and said that he had "downloaded multiple photos and videos".

Whtifield, previously of Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield, also showed the man another video telling him it was "our little secret", before boasting of being "too clever for police".

When questioned by officers, Whitfield claimed he had been "set up" and denied arranging to meet an underage child despite evidence on his phone showing otherwise.

He later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and 13 counts of attempting to incite or engage in sexual communication with a child.

Whitfield was jailed for five years and nine months at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Speaking after Whitfield was jailed, Detective Sergeant Peter Bazley, officer in charge of the case, said: "Whitfield tried to blame everyone but himself and thought he was above the law and able to carry out these horrific crimes against young children without anyone knowing.

"His offending was predatory and amounted to grooming youngsters, and I am glad he is now behind bars and no longer a danger to children in South Yorkshire and the wider UK.

Whitfield was jailed for five years and nine months at Sheffield Crown Court

"We remain committed to bring those engaged in online child sexual exploitation and abuse to justice and I hope this sentence sends out a warning to those who think they can commit these types of crimes and remain undetected.

"We are onto you and if convicted, you face a hefty prison sentence."