4 . Leslie Winfindale: Despicable Rotherham man raped 'vulnerable' seven-year-old girl as she slept

After a Sheffield Crown Court jury found Leslie Winfindale guilty of raping the girl, the 57-year-old was given almost two months to reflect on his offending behaviour - and its impact on his victim, who has spent more than 25 years traumatised by his actions. But during a sentencing hearing held at the same court on November 23, 2023, Winfindale’s barrister, Vanessa Saxton, said he ‘still maintains his own position’. Jailing Winfindale, Judge Sarah Wright told him: “It took a considerable amount of courage [for your victim] to speak up and give evidence, and she should be commended for that.” Jurors found Winfindale guilty of a charge of rape of a female under 16 on September 29, 2023, following four hours and 13 minutes of deliberation. Judge Wright continued: “After she fell asleep, you raped her. Your offence has had a profound effect on her. She was unable to speak up." Sending him to begin a nine-year prison sentence, Judge Wright told Winfindale: “You know that only a substantial prison sentence is appropriate in relation to this very serious offence.” Judge Wright also made Winfindale the subject of a one-year extended licence, bringing his total sentence to 10 years. “You will be subject to the sex offenders’ register for the rest of your life,” Judge Wright added.