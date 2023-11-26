Predatory paedophiles, axe-wielding thug & killer amongst those recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court
Also amongst the defendants recently locked up is a 'lonely' hoarder found in possession of improvised explosive devices and a man who left his cousin in a coma with traumatic brain injury after a 'brutal' attack.
2. Peshawa Ghaffour: Killer jailed for seven years
Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes on May 25, 2023, shortly after 7pm. He died a short time later from the single stab wound, which was 12.5cm deep. Peshawa Ghaffour, aged 30, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment on November 24, 2023, after being found guilty of Mohammed Iqbal's manslaughter at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial.
3. Neil Cawton: 'Calculating' paedophile plied young girls with booze & cigarettes to gain their trust
On Thursday, November 23, jurors convicted 68-year-old Neil Cawton of a series of offences, including engaging in sexual activity with a child, indecent assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
During the course of the trial, Sheffield Crown Court heard how Cawton abused four girls aged between 13 and 16-years-old, during a series of incidents carried out between 2006 and 2012.
Cawton would buy the girls cigarettes and alcohol from a local shop in Rotherham, inviting them back to his home where the abuse and sexual assaults would take place, the court heard.
Following the verdicts, he was sentenced to a total of ten years in prison and will need to serve a minimum of six years before being considered for parole.
He will also be placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
4. Leslie Winfindale: Despicable Rotherham man raped 'vulnerable' seven-year-old girl as she slept
After a Sheffield Crown Court jury found Leslie Winfindale guilty of raping the girl, the 57-year-old was given almost two months to reflect on his offending behaviour - and its impact on his victim, who has spent more than 25 years traumatised by his actions. But during a sentencing hearing held at the same court on November 23, 2023, Winfindale’s barrister, Vanessa Saxton, said he ‘still maintains his own position’. Jailing Winfindale, Judge Sarah Wright told him: “It took a considerable amount of courage [for your victim] to speak up and give evidence, and she should be commended for that.”
Jurors found Winfindale guilty of a charge of rape of a female under 16 on September 29, 2023, following four hours and 13 minutes of deliberation. Judge Wright continued: “After she fell asleep, you raped her. Your offence has had a profound effect on her. She was unable to speak up."
Sending him to begin a nine-year prison sentence, Judge Wright told Winfindale: “You know that only a substantial prison sentence is appropriate in relation to this very serious offence.”
Judge Wright also made Winfindale the subject of a one-year extended licence, bringing his total sentence to 10 years. “You will be subject to the sex offenders’ register for the rest of your life,” Judge Wright added.