Police warn against leaving windows open overnight after increase in burglaries in Sheffield suburb
Police have warned residents not to leave their windows open overnight following an increase in the number of burglaries in a Sheffield suburb.
PSCO Spenceley, who works across Stannington, said there had been an increase in burglaries where the burglar or burglars are entering properties through ‘insecure windows’.
He said: “It is understandable that windows will be open due to the increase in temperature, however, this is a perfect opportunity for a burglar to get into your property, especially when you are asleep.”
He urged residents to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to South Yorkshire Police on 101, the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Facebook page or to the neighbourhood email address: SheffieldWestNHP@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.
“Please remember to visit our South Yorkshire Police Internet site for further information on your local Neighbourhood Policing Team of Crime Prevention Advice,” he added.