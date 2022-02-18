Wellbeing and trauma support dogs are available to officers and staff members to provide light relief from the challenges of modern-day policing.

More than a dozen canine companions have been specially assessed for the role.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney with the wellbeing and trauma support dogs available for South Yorkshire police officers and staff members after serious and traumatic incidents

The dogs are all much-loved pets of police officers and staff members and following training and a suitability assessment, they are available for visits to different teams and colleagues across the force to provide a wellbeing boost.

They can be deployed to meetings and de-briefs following serious incidents, to help get people talking in the aftermath of often traumatic events.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: "Our police officers and staff work incredibly hard to keep our communities safe, and will often be exposed to danger, trauma and stress in their line of duty.

“In recent years, police forces nationwide have recognised the value of dogs in helping the workforce with their wellbeing. When a dog scampers into a room, the atmosphere instantly changes and people want to fuss over the dog. It is an incredibly simple but effective way of encouraging our teams to open up when they're having a difficult time.

“I am a dog lover myself and the proud owner of two boisterous characters, so I know first-hand the genuine positivity that a dog can create just by being friendly and non-judgmental.”