Police update after Sheffield World Snooker Championship 'ear nibble' sparks investigation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have provided an update on their investigation after a video went viral showing a man nibbling a boy’s ear during the World Snooker Championships.
Cameras caught the ‘nibbling’ in the background during a break in play while former Stephen Hendry was speaking on the television, next to the temporary studio that was in place in the Winter Garden..
The man appeared to whisper in the child's ear before nibbling it, with viewers expressing shock on social media, some even calling for the child to be protected.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
The boy did not appear upset, and smiled and waved towards the camera as the man pulled back, realising he was on camera.
After the incident, South Yorkshire Police said they were 'reviewing the content’ of the footage after being made aware of the video.
The World Snooker Tour had confirmed it was aware of the video, and that it was a police matter.
But now police have provided an update - and say they have closed the case.
They said in a statement: “Following review of the video, officers have determined no crime has been committed and the investigation has been filed.”