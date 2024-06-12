Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police issue a statement two months after ear nibbling was reported to police during snooker championships in Sheffield

Police have provided an update on their investigation after a video went viral showing a man nibbling a boy’s ear during the World Snooker Championships.

Cameras caught the ‘nibbling’ in the background during a break in play while former Stephen Hendry was speaking on the television, next to the temporary studio that was in place in the Winter Garden..

The man appeared to whisper in the child's ear before nibbling it, with viewers expressing shock on social media, some even calling for the child to be protected.

The television studio in the winter garden, during the World Snooker Championships. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The boy did not appear upset, and smiled and waved towards the camera as the man pulled back, realising he was on camera.

After the incident, South Yorkshire Police said they were 'reviewing the content’ of the footage after being made aware of the video.

The World Snooker Tour had confirmed it was aware of the video, and that it was a police matter.

But now police have provided an update - and say they have closed the case.