Officers from South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police carried out the warrants across the three locations last week, and also recovered ‘substantial amounts’ of designer clothing, along with the high-value German vehicle.

During the warrants, 14 people were arrested on drugs offences – with nine men charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, four of whom were remanded in custody.

Two men and three women were released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Designer clothing and jewellery were also seized during the raids

Detective sergeant Simon Cartwright said: “These warrants have been conducted with the support of our colleagues in South Yorkshire Police, who we work closely with to ensure that county lines gangs, as well as those committing other types of crime, have no place to hide.”

He added: “The seizures show that these criminals are making a considerable amount of money – at the expense of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Two of the people, one man and one woman, have been safeguarded after being found to be in the grip of the criminal gangs – and we will continue to work with our partner organisations to ensure that they, and any others who are being exploited, are given the support they need.

Some of the cash and other items seized by police last week

“As a force we will not stand for this and do everything in our power, in conjunction with partners, to ensure that those who seek to make profit from harming our communities are brought to justice.”

Angelique Foster, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, who attended one of the warrants in Chesterfield, said: “I have made it very clear that we need to see a tough and highly effective approach to tackling drugs and the organised crime that blights lives and communities. We must have zero tolerance to crime in Derbyshire.

“This successful operation is the result of hard work by officers across the forces involved alongside their local authority partners. They did a great job, well done to our officers.”

If you have information about drug dealing in your area call 101.

The high-value BMW was seized during county lines raids carried out in Sheffield, Rotherham and Chesterfield last week