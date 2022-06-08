2. Mohammed Nasser: Jailed for 19 years

Mohammed Nasser, 30, of Remount Road, at Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, was jailed for 19 years for a terrifying rape where he climbed into his victim's flat via her balcony before holding her at knifepoint and abusing her during two horrific episodes. Following the attacks, Mr Stables said Naseer took the bedding in bin bags and told her he was coming back and not to tell anyone after the three-to-four-hour ordeal. Judge Jeremy Richardson QC labelled the case "one of the worst I have come across".

Photo: Alastair Ulke