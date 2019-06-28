Police seek man over burglaries in Barnsley
A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over burglaries in Barnsley.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 13:30
Officers believe the man could hold vital information about two burglaries on Barnsley Road, Penistone, between 7am and 6pm on Thursday, June 13.
Items including jewellery were stolen in the raids.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 753 of June 13 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.