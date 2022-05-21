He is believed to hold vital information about football-related disorder after the Owls played Bolton wanderers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday, April 9.
Anyone who can identify him should call Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4942 or [email protected] quoting incident 1,128 of April 9, 2022.
Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling on 0800 555111.