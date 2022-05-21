Police seek individual in connection with disorder following Sheffield Wednesday away fixture

Police officers investigating disorder following a Sheffield Wednesday away fixture have issued a photo of an individual they want to trace.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:00 am

He is believed to hold vital information about football-related disorder after the Owls played Bolton wanderers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday, April 9.

Anyone who can identify him should call Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4942 or [email protected] quoting incident 1,128 of April 9, 2022.

Greater Manchester Police want to trace this individual in connection with disorder after the Bolton Wanderers vs. Sheffield Wednesday fixture in Bolton on Saturday, April 9

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling on 0800 555111.