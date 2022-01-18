Police seek help after man is knocked unconscious in Sheffield station attack on New Year’s Eve
Police are seeking a man after an assault at Sheffield railway station on New Year’s Eve that left his victim unconscious and needing hospital treatment.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 12:24 pm
British Transport Police said at 10.23pm on Friday, December 31, a man was waiting at the taxi rank outside the station when he was approached by another man.
The victim was punched in the face and his attacker left the scene in a car.
British Transport Police said the victim was knocked unconscious and had to attend hospital for treatment.