South Yorkshire Police revealed over the weekend that officers had been called out on December 18 to a house in Intake, after receiving reports from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

They said the baby had been taken to hospital, but she had later died.

File picture shows police cars. Police have revealed details of why a man was arrested following the death of a baby in Intake, Sheffield, the week before Christmas.

Police also said that they had arrested a 24-year-old man following the tragedy late last year and that he had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Today they revealed more details, adding he was arrested on ‘suspicion of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm or death, and child neglect offences’.

Officers involved in the case had previously said in a statement that their enquiries into the incident remained ongoing.