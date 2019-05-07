A police search is under way for an elderly Rotherham man reported missing from home.

William Peel, aged 80, was last seen at his home address in the Kiveton area of Rotherham around 11.30am yesterday.

William Peel

No one has seen or heard from him since but has been missing before and on that occasion was found in Meadowhall.

Mr Peel is white, 5ft 8ins and balding with some grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey fleece top, blue trousers and a navy baseball cap with a red logo.

He walks with the aid of a walking stick and when he was last seen he was carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 473 of May 6.