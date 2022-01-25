Mum Lisa, aged 48 and her daughter Isabelle, five, have not been seen since 10.10am yesterday when they were in the Stocksbridge area.

Lisa is white, of a medium build and has very long, auburn hair. She is believed to be wearing a mid-length black coat with a fur hood, and red and white boot-type trainers.

Isabel is white, with very long, mousey hair, and is believed to be wearing a purple coat, black-grey trousers and black patent leather shoes.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa and Isabelle’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.