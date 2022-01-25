Police search mounted for missing mum and five-year-old daughter from Sheffield
A police search has been mounted for a missing mum and her five-year-old daughter who were last seen in Sheffield yesterday.
Mum Lisa, aged 48 and her daughter Isabelle, five, have not been seen since 10.10am yesterday when they were in the Stocksbridge area.
Lisa is white, of a medium build and has very long, auburn hair. She is believed to be wearing a mid-length black coat with a fur hood, and red and white boot-type trainers.
Isabel is white, with very long, mousey hair, and is believed to be wearing a purple coat, black-grey trousers and black patent leather shoes.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa and Isabelle’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.
“Have you seen Lisa and Isabelle? Do you know where they might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 100 of January 24.”