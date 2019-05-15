Police search mounted for missing Barnsley man
A police search is under way for a Barnsley man reported missing from home.
Spencer Gandley, aged 46, was last seen in Barnsley town centre at around 8.20am yesterday.
He is 6ft tall, of a large build and has pale blue eyes and dark brown hair.
He was wearing black framed glasses, dressed in a black raincoat and blue jeans and was carrying a black rucksack.
It is possible that he may be wearing contact lenses.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 0033 of May 14