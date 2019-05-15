Police search mounted for missing Barnsley man

A police search is under way for a Barnsley man reported missing from home.

By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 13:31

Spencer Gandley, aged 46, was last seen in Barnsley town centre at around 8.20am yesterday.

CRIME: Watchdog probe into police response to historic child sexual abuse in Rotherham nears conclusion

Spencer Gandley

He is 6ft tall, of a large build and has pale blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Read More

Read More
Police alerted to discovery of body in Doncaster flat

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He was wearing black framed glasses, dressed in a black raincoat and blue jeans and was carrying a black rucksack.

COURT: ‘Comprehensively dishonest’ cowboy builder jailed for conning Sheffield homeowners out of £24,000

It is possible that he may be wearing contact lenses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 0033 of May 14