Police search for missing Rotherham student enters second day

A police search for a Rotherham student who vanished on her way to school yesterday morning is continuing today.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 23 May, 2019, 12:50

Angel Wilman, aged 15, was last seen at 8am yesterday as she left her home address in Ravenfield to make her way to school.

Angel Wilman has been missing since yesterday

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Angel is white and has medium length, blonde hair, which is normally worn in a bobble.

She is 5ft 3ins tall and was last seen wearing a khaki bomber jacket, black trousers, black shoes, a white shirt and a green cardigan.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 461 of May 22.