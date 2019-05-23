Man seriously injured in collision with tram in Sheffield
A man suffered serious head injuries in a collision with a tram in Sheffield last night.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 23 May, 2019, 13:30
Emergency services were alerted to the collision on West Street at around 10.20pm.
The injured man was taken to hospital while enquiries were carried out at the scene.
A cordon was put in place around the tram involved in the crash and the road was closed for some time.
West Street has since re-opened and trams are running as normal this morning.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is continuing.
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 939 of May 22.