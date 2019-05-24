Police seal off streets near Hartley Brook Primary School as emergency services deal with major incident in Sheffield
A street has been sealed off outside a Sheffield school this morning as emergency services are dealing with an incident.
Police, paramedics and an air ambulance are at Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, close to Hartley Brook Primary Academy.
Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but a large police cordon is in place.
The air ambulance has landed on the school playground.
A resident said: “ I was on the bus and had to get off before it turned onto Gregg House Road because there was a police car blocking it. So walked towards school and could see police cars ambulances and it was all blocked off and we had to walk the long way around.
“When we got to school there was an air ambulance parked on the school yard.
“As I was walking away I could hear sirens for a long time either going to scene or away. I would guess to the scene because of how long they went on for implying multiple vehicles.”
More to follow.