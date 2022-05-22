They have stepped up their presence on the Headford Gardens estate in Broomhall in a bid to deter dealers from operating there.

Neighbourhood Watch signs have been erected and CCTV cameras are to be installed.

Police officers have been tackling drug dealing in the West Street and Devonshire Green areas of Sheffield city centre

During a recent patrol of the estate, stop and search powers were used when drugs dogs indicated that members of the public may have been carrying illicit substances.

Cannabis was recovered as part of the operation.

The city centre neighbourhood policing team said: “The reception from the local community was very positive. We recently installed Neighbourhood Watch signs in that area and CCTV follows soon.

“We have spent a great deal of time in these areas and have dealt with drug abuse and have recovered sizeable quantities of drugs. The residents are fantastic and deserve to live in peace without the blight of drug abuse. That's our objective and the work goes on.

“It’s great to be proactive. We enjoy fantastic support and welcome accurate and timely information from our communities. It’s this relationship with you that yields the best results. We appreciate it. Please keep telling us about the issues in the area.”

The team has also been tackling drug dealing and associated anti-social behaviour on nearby West Street and Devonshire Green.

Drugs have been seized and arrests have been made.