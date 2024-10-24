Police Helicopter Gleadless Arbourthorne: Police reveal why their helicopter was over Sheffield in early hours

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:23 BST
Emergency services have revealed why the police helicopter was sent out to Gleadless in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The National Police Service were sent to the skies over the city shortly after 4am, and was seen from areas including Gleadless, Norfolk Park, and Arbourthorne.

Today police have revealed that the aircraft was dispatched to the area because a car had refused to stop for officers, ending leading to a pursuit that ended with the car abandoned and the occupants running away on foot.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Yesterday (23 October) at 3.43am, we were called to reports of a speeding vehicle in the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

“The driver failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit commenced resulting in the vehicle being abandoned in the Arbourthorne area, with the driver then fleeing on foot.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The National Police Air Service said they were in the air for 35 minutes dealing with the incident.

They added in a statement: “At 0412hrs on Wednesday 23 October 2024, a police helicopter from NPAS Carr Gate was deployed to Sheffield to support South Yorkshire Police in searching for suspects from a vehicle which had failed to stop for police.”

