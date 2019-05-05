Doncaster man to appear at court accused of dealing Class A drugs 

A 27-year-old man has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, as police continue their crime crackdown in a Doncaster suburb.

27-year-old Aiden Cook, formerly of York Street, Mexborough, was charged with Possession of class A drugs with intent to supply earlier today.

He is now due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 7.

Police say Cook was arrested by their Fortify team as part of their continued efforts to ‘disrupt criminality in Mexborough’.

“Officers have also recovered suspected Class A drugs, estimated to be worth thousands of pounds,” a spokesman added.