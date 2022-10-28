One cyclist said they had counted 37 people in a single day driving on Ecclesall Road while using their mobiles, and they called for police to crack down on motorists breaking the law. Their tweet received more nearly 200 likes, with many other people saying drivers using their phones were sadly all too common a sight. One person responded: “Too many people think they are not distracted when they are on their mobile phone when they are driving. They think that they won't crash as a result of using their phone.… right up to the point that they have an accident.”

South Yorkshire Police has now responded, revealing that so far this year 300 people across the county have been reported for the offence and insisting officers on patrol are always on the lookout for drivers using their phones.

Inspector Matt Collings, from the force’s Roads Policing Group, said: “Use of a mobile phone behind the wheel is considered so dangerous, and such a contributing factor to fatal and serious injury collisions that it forms part of the ‘Fatal 4’ national roads policing strategy – those being speeding, drink/drug driving, seatbelts, and driving while distracted (of which mobile phone use is the primary focus). The national campaign to target motorists using mobile phones runs in February, but we focus on enforcing the law in relation to these key areas all year round. Our roads policing officers who aren’t committed to another incident or operation are patrolling the roads ensuring that motorists are abiding by the law.

What is the maximum fine if you are caught using your phone while driving?

“Mobile phone legislation was updated earlier in the year to the effect that phones should not be touched at all while you are using your vehicle – the only exception being to use your device to pay at a drive-thru or equivalent. The fine has also been doubled so you face a £200 fine and six points if you’re caught using your phone behind the wheel. This means that if you’re caught a second time, you will lose your licence. If the thought of risking your life and that of others doesn’t focus the mind, then hopefully the thought of people losing their licence will.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that motorists are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision if they are using a phone than if they are giving the road their full attention.