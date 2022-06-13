Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 26 how Stefan Riley Jones, aged 27, woke the woman at her home on Coppice Road, at Highfields, Doncaster, as he tried to gain access to her property last year.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said: “She went to bed on Monday, June 21, and in the early hours of the morning around 3.30am, on June 22, she became aware of the defendant’s presence. She was woken by what she thought was a bang.”

Mr Coxon added that the woman, who lives with her husband and son, saw what she believed was the defendant was trying to come through an open window and also trying to get through a larger window.

Pictured is Stefan Riley Jones, aged 27, of Heald Street, Castleford, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 23 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary at a home on Coppice Road, Highfields, Doncaster.

Jones claimed he was being chased by someone as the defendant fell onto a flat roof and dangled from the guttering before getting back up, according to Mr Coxon.

Mr Coxon said Jones asked for an ambulance but police were alerted and he was arrested.

Jones, of Heald Street, Castleford, who has two previous convictions for burglary, admitted the attempted burglary.

Mr Coxon added CCTV showed Jones had been walking around the area leading up to the attempted burglary.

James Baird, defending, said Jones who has had a difficult early life made no attempt to evade police as he waited on the roof for their arrival.