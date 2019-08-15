Nude sunbather to sue South Yorkshire Police after officer spied on her from helicopter
A naked sunbather is suing South Yorkshire Police for £200,000 after an officer spied on her from the force helicopter.
The woman, who is aged in her 50s, is claiming damages for an invasion of privacy and stress, which she claims has been caused by South Yorkshire Police not informing her how many times she was spied upon.
She claims the helicopter regularly flew over her house over a number of years.
Disgraced police officer Adrian Pogmore, 53, was jailed for a year in 2017 after admitting four charges of misconduct in public office after filming his victim from a police helicopter as it flew over her garden as she sunbathed naked in August 2007.
The high powered camera he used could zoom in on subjects and was capable of reading number plates two miles away.
Pogmore, from Whiston, Rotherham, who was a member of a swingers club and described as 'sex obsessed' during his court case, also filmed a couple having sex on their garden patio, shot footage of a naturists’ camp near Doncaster and filmed another couple sunbathing naked at their home.
The filming took place on four occasions between 2007 and 2012, when Pogmore was part of South Yorkshire Police’s Air Support Unit.
Two other officers and two pilots were cleared of misconduct following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Jailing Pogmore, Judge Peter Kelson QC said: “You quite literally considered yourself above the law.”
He described him as a ‘rogue police officer’ and said his actions had been ‘offensive and invasive’.
The judge added: “In short, you used a £2 million helicopter which costs something like £1,000 an hour to run to advance your own sexual curiosities when it should have been detecting crime.
"Instead of deterring and detecting crime, you were committing crime.”
He said Pogmore’s actions amounted to a ‘gross abuse’ of trust.
Pogmore was dismissed from South Yorkshire Police after 22 years as an officer.
South Yorkshire Police declined to comment while civil proceedings are ongoing.