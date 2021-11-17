Police release e-fit of wanted man after woman, 72, had purse robbed in Sheffield ginnel
Police have released an e-fit image of a man they are looking for after a pensioner was robbed in a Sheffield ginnel earlier this month.
At about 8am on November 3, the 72-year-old victim was walking through the ginnel from Club Garden Walk to London Road in the Lowfield area of the city.
It is then reported she was approached by a man who put his hands close to her neck and said ‘I’m having that’ before taking her purse. The purse contained money and bank cards.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The man we are looking to identify is described as being around 30-years-old, skinny and around 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a green bobble hat.
“Do you recognise him? If you can help us progress our inquiry, please contact us via 101 or live chat.”
Those with information can contact the police by quoting investigation number 14/170209/21.