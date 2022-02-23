South Yorkshire Police: Do you know these men who police want to trace after attempted burglary in Maltby near Rotherham?
Police have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection to an attempted burglary, following a spate of break-ins in the area.
The attempted burglary took place at a property in Maltby, Rotherham around 7:20pm on Wednesday, February 2, when two men attempted to gain entry to a house.
It is believed they intended to steal jewellery and cash, as part of what a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described as an ‘ongoing series of offences’ in which the two suspects have targeted houses that are ‘unoccupied during the evenings’.
"In many instances the houses being targeted are occupied by the elderly. It is known that the men are always accompanied by a third man who waits near to the address in a car,” added the spokesperson.
Police say their investigations are being hindered by the men wearing hoods and masks to conceal their identities and using stolen cars bearing cloned registration plates.
Read More
In addition to Maltby, burglaries have taken place in other locations that include Hellaby, Wickersley, Bramley, Moorgate, Treeton, Woodsetts and Dinnington.
The spokesperson added: “The public should be reassured that increased policing activity is taking place, but they are urged to be vigilant and report anything that they consider to be suspicious at the time that it is happening. Officers also want to speak to the men in the CCTV footage as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”
The CCTV footage can be viewed here.
Anyone who recognises the men pictured is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 171 of February 2.