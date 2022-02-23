The attempted burglary took place at a property in Maltby, Rotherham around 7:20pm on Wednesday, February 2, when two men attempted to gain entry to a house.

It is believed they intended to steal jewellery and cash, as part of what a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described as an ‘ongoing series of offences’ in which the two suspects have targeted houses that are ‘unoccupied during the evenings’.

"In many instances the houses being targeted are occupied by the elderly. It is known that the men are always accompanied by a third man who waits near to the address in a car,” added the spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise the men pictured?

Police say their investigations are being hindered by the men wearing hoods and masks to conceal their identities and using stolen cars bearing cloned registration plates.

In addition to Maltby, burglaries have taken place in other locations that include Hellaby, Wickersley, Bramley, Moorgate, Treeton, Woodsetts and Dinnington.

The spokesperson added: “The public should be reassured that increased policing activity is taking place, but they are urged to be vigilant and report anything that they consider to be suspicious at the time that it is happening. Officers also want to speak to the men in the CCTV footage as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”

The CCTV footage can be viewed here.