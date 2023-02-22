News you can trust since 1887
Police release CCTV image over reports of sexual assault in South Yorkshire car park

South Yorkshire Police has shared a CCTV still of a man they want to talk to in connection with an alleged sexual assault in a car park in Barnsley.

By Kirsty Hamilton
2 minutes ago

It is reported that a woman aged in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Wellington Street car park, Barnsley, at approximately 3.50am on October 16 of last year. Today, officers investigating the alleged assault have released a public appeal for information to identify a man pictured in a CCTV image.

A police spokesperson said that enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported, and they are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported sexual assault in Barnsley.

They said: “If you have any information, please contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 156 of 16 October 2022. You can access live chat and our online portal.”

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or through their website.