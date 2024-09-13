Police probe into XL Bully attack in Sheffield park - with no arrests so far

The police probe into a dog attack in a Sheffield park in which a girl was mauled by two XL Bullys is continuing.

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police revealed that a four-year-old girl was attacked by two loose dogs - believed to be XL Bullys - as she was playing in a city park with her mum at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 4.

The attack took place at Nottingham Street Recreation Ground in Burngreave.

Police said the two dogs involved in the attack were seized and remain in police kennels.

No arrests have been made so far, according to the force.

It has not been revealed whether the owners of the dogs have been traced or spoken to.

The young girl attacked by the dogs was hospitalised.

SYP said the force receives around five reports a day about dogs dangerously out of control across South Yorkshire.

It is a criminal offence to own or possess an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless a valid Certificate of Exemption exists.

It is also an offence to:

sell an XL Bully dog

abandon an XL Bully dog or let it stray

give away an XL Bully dog

breed or breed from an XL Bully dog

have an XL Bully in public without a lead and muzzle

Editor’s note:

In two previous reports in The Star about the dog attack, a photo was used for illustrative purposes only.

We have been asked to clarify that the dog featured in the image was not one of those involved in the attack.

The photo was sourced from The Star’s archive and was provided by Janine Oxley for use in a previous article.

We apologise for any upset caused.