Police probe into rape of girl, 12, in Sheffield continues
A police probe into the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield is continuing today.
The youngster was attacked in Richmond Heights Woods, Richmond, in the early hours of Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said the rape was reported to the force just before 3.35am that morning and the attack had taken place around an hour before.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the sex attack yesterday and remained in police custody last night as detectives investigated the case.
Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of Sunday is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.
Call on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 164 of May 19.