Police probe into rape of 12-year-old Sheffield girl continues
A police probe into the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield is continuing today.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 11:55
South Yorkshire Police said the alleged attack in Richmond Heights Woods, Richmond, was reported in the early hours of Sunday, May 19.
A 16-year-old boy arrested over the sex attack remains on police bail until July 8.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 164 of May 19.