Car seized after police chase in Sheffield

A car has been seized after a police chase in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 11:52
This VW Golf was seized after a police chase in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the car – a Volkswagen Golf – failed to stop for officers in Burngreave yesterday.

It has not yet been disclosed why officers wanted the vehicle to stop, but it was later found abandoned and the occupants had fled.

They remain at large today.