Police probe into Hunters Bar rape in Sheffield continues after arrest

A police probe is continuing today after a man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:43 am

An investigation was launched after South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road just before 6am on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from the Doncaster area was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer.

A police investigation was launched on Saturday after reports that a woman was raped in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield

He spent the weekend in police custody

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote incident number 220 of February 26.

