An investigation was launched after South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road just before 6am on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from the Doncaster area was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer.

A police investigation was launched on Saturday after reports that a woman was raped in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield

He spent the weekend in police custody