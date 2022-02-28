Police probe into Hunters Bar rape in Sheffield continues after arrest
A police probe is continuing today after a man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Sheffield.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:43 am
An investigation was launched after South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road just before 6am on Saturday.
Read More
Read MoreHunter's Bar Sheffield police incident: Man arrested on suspicion of rape and as...
A 21-year-old man from the Doncaster area was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer.
He spent the weekend in police custody
Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote incident number 220 of February 26.