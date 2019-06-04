Police probe into murder of Rotherham woman continues
A police probe into the murder of a woman in Rotherham is continuing, with nobody yet charged over the killing – five months on.
Alena Grlakova vanished on Boxing Day 2018 and her body was found on Monday, April 8 – just yards away from where she had last been seen.
The 38-year-old was reported missing by her family in January 2019 and it was established that she had last been seen alive on Boxing Day, when she left the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylors Lane at 10.30pm that evening.
Her ‘concealed’ naked body was found four months later on land behind the hotel.
Alena, a mum-of-four from Slovakia, moved to Rotherham in 2008 for a better life.
She was estranged from her husband, Viliam Grlak, who said she had been leading a ‘chaotic and transient life’ at the time of her death.
A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail as enquiries continue.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 453 of April 8.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.