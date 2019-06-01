South Yorkshire Police pay tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty with memorial service
Members of the South Yorkshire Police force have taken part in a memorial service for officers who have died while working for the force.
By The Star Newsroom
Saturday, 01 June, 2019, 13:38
The service took place at Sheffield Cathedral this morning.
A spokesman for the force said on Twitter: “You'll see lots of our officers around @sheffcath this morning.
“They are there to take part in our annual memorial service for the families of officers and staff who have died whilst working for South Yorkshire Police.”