A police probe into a double stabbing in Sheffield is continuing today after two men were knifed following a collision in a city suburb.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were stabbed after the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Mazda on Burncross Road, Chapeltown.

Detectives are continuing to investigate a double stabbing in Sheffield

They were attacked by two men from the Mazda who then fled the scene in a Seat Leon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, which took place on the roundabout close to Tesco Express, at 7.35pm on Tuesday.

The stabbing victims were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Their attackers remained on the run last night.

Detectives investigating the incident are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.

Unconfirmed reports circulating online claim that shortly before the collision, two cars were seen racing in nearby High Green before travelling to Chapeltown.

Detectives have not yet revealed whether there was any connection.

-Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 767 of April 16.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.