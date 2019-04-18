Have your say

A disgraced former Sheffield Council boss is to be sentenced today for more sex offences.

Roger Dodds, aged 83 and formerly of Cotswold Road, Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to 14 indecent assaults during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last month.

He is a serving prisoner who was jailed for 16 years in February 2017 for multiple indecent assaults against five victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Following that case, seven more victims came forward to report abuse.

Dodds is serving time for abusing four men and a boy while he worked for Sheffield Council in the 1970s and 80s.

His victims were abused after they applied to the local authority’s education department for grants to go to college or university.