Police probe into disappearance of World War Two tanks from South Yorkshire transport depot continues
A police probe into the disappearance of two World War Two tanks from a transport depot in South Yorkshire is continuing.
The two ‘Brengun’ Ford T-16 universal carriers were taken from Askey Transport on Monksbridge Road, Dinnington, at some point after being stored there when they arrived from Argentina last month.
They were due to have been collected by Sheffield Sea Cadets, with one to be stored at their Rutland Road base and the other sold, for up to £25,000.
But when Sheffield Sea Cadets arrived to collect the tanks, it was discovered that they were missing, having been picked up by somebody else.
The disappearance of the tanks was reported to South Yorkshire Police and an investigation is now under way.
Officers searched the Askey Transport depot last week as part of the police probe.
South Yorkshire Police said: “A warrant was executed in relation to the tanks on June 12, however they still remain outstanding.”
Brengun carriers were used widely during the Second World War for transporting personnel and equipment, mostly support weapons, or as machine gun platforms.
The carrier was the most produced armoured fighting vehicle in history.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.