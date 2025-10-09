Police probe after 'human bones in black bag' dug up by builders near cemetery at South Yorkshire church

By Alastair Ulke, Charlie Fenton
Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:07 BST
Police have launched an investigation after builders working near a Doncaster cemetery dug up a plastic bag containing 'human bones.'

Officers cordoned off a 50 metre area on Monday (October 6) outside St Wilfrid's Parish Church, off Church Lane, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, when two builders discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Most Popular
An investigation is underway after a black plastic bag containing "human bones" was dug up close to a cemetery near St Wilfrid's Parish Church, in Doncaster.placeholder image
An investigation is underway after a black plastic bag containing "human bones" was dug up close to a cemetery near St Wilfrid's Parish Church, in Doncaster. | SWNS

The workers were clearing a top level of overgrowth with a digger so they could install a wooden fence when they uncovered a black plastic bag containing a 'dismembered body'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One worker - who does not want to be named - has told of his horror at the gruesome discovery.

He said: "We were removing a top layer of grass and soil next to a four-foot stone wall so we could drive in some fence posts about a metre behind it.

"The area we were digging was about three metres from the closest grave.

Officers cordoned off a 50 metre area outside a cemetery at St Wilfrid's Parish Church, Doncaster.placeholder image
Officers cordoned off a 50 metre area outside a cemetery at St Wilfrid's Parish Church, Doncaster. | Google Maps

"We must have removed one or two feet worth of overgrowth when we came across the black plastic bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It split and all of a sudden bones and a jaw still containing teeth rolled out in front of us.

"We were shocked when we saw the bones as it isn't something you dig up every day.

"It's almost as if someone has chucked the bones behind the wall and put some grass and soil over them to hide it."

The workers have told they informed their company of the discovery who then contacted the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said within a couple of hours police arrived and cordoned off the area before crime scene investigators probed the remains.

Images show a jaw still with its teeth intact inside the plastic bag next to a pile of bones including what he believed to be a skull.

The workers said nothing else was found inside the bag.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am on Monday 6 October, we received a call to report that bones had been found near Church Lane.

“A scene is currently in place while searches in the area take place. It is not yet ascertained if the bones are human or animal.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Related topics:WorkersSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncasterSouth YorkshirePolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice