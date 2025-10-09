A number of licensing applications have been put forward to local councils as new venues plan to begin selling alcohol.

Sheffield FC

Owners behind the world’s oldest football club have applied to sell alcohol at their stadium.

Put forward to North East Derbyshire District Council, the licence will affect The Home of Football Stadium in Dronfield.

If approved, it will allow the sale of alcohol and change of opening hours between 1pm - 2pm on Mondays, 5pm - 10pm Tuesdays to Fridays, 1pm - 2pm Saturdays, and 1pm - 5pm on Sundays.

Those wishing to make representation can send a letter to the local authority, or email [email protected] no later than October 29.

A number of businesses have applied for new licenses to sell alcohol. | Google

Hazy Club

A long-awaited new city centre nightclub has sent an application to Sheffield City Council for a premises licence.

If approved, it will allow the venue to run, sell alcohol, and play live and recorded music at their site on Eyre Street.

They will operate Thursdays to Saturdays from 10pm - 5am, as well as bank holidays.

Representations can be sent to the council’s licensing team.

166 The Common

A new business has applied for a licence to sell alcohol in Ecclesfield.

Located at 166 The Common, this new venture will take over an empty unit previously housed by a party supplies provider.

The application to Sheffield City Council specifies that alcohol will be sold to be consumed off the premises.

If approved, it will allow for operations between 6am - 12am on Mondays to Saturdays, and 8am - 10pm on Sundays.

Anyone wishing to send representations to the council’s licensing office can do so by October 21.

