Police release picture showing masked biker on Middlewood Road, Sheffield, after complaints over 'danger'
Reports of ‘dangerous and anti-social’ bikers on Middlewood Road sparked a police investigation.
Concerned residents called South Yorkshire Police to complain about anti-social and dangerous driving in Hillsborough, Sheffield, and now officers investigating the allegations have released pictures of people they want to speak to.
The force said in a statement: “On Friday, March 19, 2024, just before 5.30pm we received reports of off-road bikes driving in a dangerous and anti-social manner on Middlewood Road.
“Enquiries have led officers to releasing two images of riders they would like to speak to in connection to the reports.
“It is believed the men were aged in their 20s and around 5ft 10ins tall.”
One of the men in the pictures, riding a quad bike, appears to have his face covered up.
Officers have asked anyone who recognises the men in the pictures to contact them via the South Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 783 of March 19, 2024.