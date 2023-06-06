The 17 streets pictured here were the worst for reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2023, newly-released figures show.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 17 worst streets in the city for anti-social behaviour in April 2023.

The figures are compiled from reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Anti-social behaviour is defined as: “Any aggressive, intimidating or destructive activity that damages or destroys another person's quality of life.”

According to the force, anti-social behaviour reports to South Yorkshire Police may include: begging; the buying or selling of drugs in public; street drinking; off-road motorbikes; hate crime-related vandalism and graffiti; fireworks misuse; threatening/violent neighbours; fly tipping (if it is happening at the time the report is made); prostitution and indecent behaviour and suspicious vehicles.

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . Anti-social behaviour.jpg The streets pictured here were among the worst locations in Sheffield in April 2023 for reports of anti-social behaviour, according to newly-released police figures Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 13 reports of anti-social behaviour The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 13 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Meadowhall Interchange, Meadowhall: 10 reports of anti-social behaviour The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Meadowhall Interchange, Meadowhall, with 10 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Studfield Crescent, Wisewood: 6 reports of anti-social behaviour The joint third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Studfield Crescent, Wisewood, with 6 Photo: Google Photo Sales