Cop charged over Sheffield Wednesday fan attack to 'robustly defend his actions'

PC William Sampson, of South Yorkshire Police, has been charged with unlawful and malicious wounding following an incident in Barnsley on Saturday, February 8 in which a 16-year-old fan suffered a head injury after allegedly being struck with a police baton.

The incident took place on Midland Street in the town centre after fans left Oakwell football stadium.

PC Sampson, aged 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on December 2.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct completed its investigation into the incident in August and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which made the decision to charge PC Sampson.

The IOPC announced the charging decision today.

South Yorkshire Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said: “PC Sampson will be robustly defending his actions.”