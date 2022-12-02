The 51-year-old woman, from Sheffield, was arrested after a boy, named only as Mark, was reported missing earlier this week. Police issued an appeal for information about the disappearance on Wednesday and the youngster was found safe and well in Longley on Thursday night.

He had last been seen in Parson Cross on Monday when he vanished and a 46-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of abduction. He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Police said today that the man remains on police bail along with a 51-year-old woman, who had also been arrested as part of the missing person probe.

They were both arrested on suspicion of child abduction. During the police search for the boy officers said concern for his welfare was mounting.