Police make major drugs find in raid on house on Sheffield estate

Officers found the crop of cannabis being secretly grown when they carried out a warrant on Masters Crescent, Parson Cross, at 11am on Thursday morning.

They estimated the value at £30,000.

A spokesman for Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said it was not down to luck and praised the roll of local communities in helping them in their work

Police found this haul of cannabis in a raid on Masters Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield

They said: “We target the right people for the right reasons at the right time and will continue to do so.

“The joint effort is another great example of how our strong links with our communities can lead to high valued results. Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities and the Parson Cross Team endeavours to tackle this deep-rooted issue in all its forms.

“We don’t want to sound high and mighty, however criminal 'groups' involved in the growth industry of growing of cannabis are often involved in other serious organised crime and don’t care about the harm their activity can cause to the most vulnerable people in our society and this can often include the persons who are forced into their respective activities.

Officers are appealing for information.

They added: “Should you have any information and intelligence regarding this budding industry within your area then please feel free to contact us directly or indirectly via crime-stoppers on 0800 555111.”