Chief Inspector Sarah Gilmour oversaw the enforcement dubbed ‘Operation Duxford’ hit the streets of Sheffield on Wednesday, August 3.

“These days of increased enforcement are an excellent chance for our district to tackle known criminality and hit those who are blighting our communities hard by disrupting their actions,” she said,

Some 28 arrests were made throughout the day for offences such as possession of both Class A and Class B drugs, being involved in the supply of drugs and assault.

Police in action during Operation Duxford in Sheffield on Wednesday, August 3

Two key arrests were those of two 20-year-old men from Sheffield who were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs after allegedly being found with suspected illegal substances and a large amount of cash when a warrant was executed. Both remain in custody at this time.

Elsewhere, two other men were arrested and later charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug after a raid on a premises uncovered a cannabis production operation.

Izmir Dragoti, aged 43, of Staniforth Road, Darnall and Egli Hatya, 20, of no fixed address, were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court yesterday, Thursday, August 4.

Of the 28 total arrests, 10 of these came from 14 planned warrants being executed.

The day’s enforcement also included:

- A business premises raided after being suspected of housing stolen vehicles and equipment used for vehicle theft;

- 17 houses and vehicles searched acting on intelligence;

- Five vehicles seized for various offences; drugs raids leading to the seizure of at least 500 cannabis plants, Class A drugs and a quantity of cash;

- Seven dogs rescued and seized after concerns were reported as to their welfare;

- A suspected dangerous banned breed dog seized;

- Three community speedwatch checks that caught 20 speeding drivers and a speed van that caught 23 speeding motorists;

- DVLA staff using ANPR cameras caught 229 hits from untaxed vehicles, as well as clamping eight vehicles for various offences and issuing 23 warnings to vehicle owners;

- Four addresses visited based on intelligence that were believed to be linked to the misuse of off-road bikes;

- Two stop and searches carried out and nine parking tickets administered alongside partners.

As part of Operation Duxford, South Yorkshire Police bolsters their existing district resources with specialist teams from across the force for a dedicated day of action.

It is designed to create a day of heightened activity and enhance the work already under way to address concerns raised by local residents.

Officers from across the force’s four districts as well as the Tactical Support Group (TSG) joined forces with the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings and partner agencies such as Sheffield Council, Ofcom, the RSPCA, drugs outreach officers and more.

A South Yorkshire Police said the ‘day of unity’ also hinges on community engagement, aiming at tackling issues that matter to the people living and working in the district by speaking to them and listening to their concerns – which will help shape future police actions.