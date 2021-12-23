Ladislav Klempar, of Cammell Road, was arrested following an incident outside Oasis Academy Watermead on Barrie Crescent on December 14 at 8.30am.

It is alleged Klempar produced a police baton and confronted another man before leaving the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed Klempar has been charged with public order offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

