Man charged over allegedly wielding 'police baton' at morning drop off outside Sheffield primary school
A 28-year-old man has been charged with allegedly wielding a police baton outside a Sheffield school during the morning drop-off.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:47 pm
Ladislav Klempar, of Cammell Road, was arrested following an incident outside Oasis Academy Watermead on Barrie Crescent on December 14 at 8.30am.
It is alleged Klempar produced a police baton and confronted another man before leaving the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed Klempar has been charged with public order offences and possession of an offensive weapon.
He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 14.