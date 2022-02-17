The Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team issued a warning after noticing ‘an increase in large groups of young people and anti-social behavour’ in the south east of the city and Crystal Peaks.

The team said large groups will be asked to split into smaller groups whilst inside the shopping centre or they will be asked to leave.

In a Facebook post, the police team said: “Although we are only halfway through this current half-term, we have noticed an increase in large groups of young people and anti-social behaviour in the south east area and also at the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

“Whilst its great everyone is out getting some fresh air and meeting up with their friends, we cannot see a continuation of very large groups causing anti-social behaviour.

“Due to this, we are requesting parents to check in on their children when they are out with their friends to make sure they are enjoying themselves but are not congregating in very large groups or causing any issues for staff and other members of the public.

“If large groups are seen by the local policing team we will encourage them engage with us.

“Local officers will also be asking large groups to either split up into smaller groups whilst inside Crystal Peaks or asking them to leave for the day.

“Any young people identified as persistently causing anti-social behaviour will be invited to attend at Moss Way Police station with their parents to discuss their behaviour.”