Ski jumper Eddie ‘flew’ down from the atrium over the escalators on wires to open the award-winning Sheffield shopping mall in June 1988, just months after he’d competed in Calgary, Canada, endearing himself to the nation as he came last.

Eddie returned for the centre’s 30th anniversary celebrations in June 2018, unveiling a specially-commissioned birthday work of art created by Crystal Peaks shoppers.

Visitors of all ages painted images on special ceramic tiles with the help of the Fired Arts Craft Cafe which were assembled into a gigantic mural.

Eddie the Eagle pictured at Crystal Peaks to help the centre celebrate its 30th birthday

The centre has expanded more than once since it opened but the 10-screen UCI cinema closed in 2003 and the mall also once had a river and waterfall running through it – as well as a model railway.